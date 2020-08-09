Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,000 shares of company stock worth $31,288,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 187,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
