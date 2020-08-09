Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,000 shares of company stock worth $31,288,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 187,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

