Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $76.78 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

