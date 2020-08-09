Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

GOLF stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Acushnet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

