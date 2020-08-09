Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $98.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

