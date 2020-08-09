ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.