5,750 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

