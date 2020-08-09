4,331 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

