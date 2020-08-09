3,889 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Crane by 85.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Crane stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

