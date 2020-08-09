1,507 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $146.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.