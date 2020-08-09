11,021 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 385.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,498.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

