10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $993,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,672,768.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $875,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $798,200.00.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 106.6% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 166.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9,971.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

