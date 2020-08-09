10,000 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

