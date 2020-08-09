10,000 Shares in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMCI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 61,674.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

