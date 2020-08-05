Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 378,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.