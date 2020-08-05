Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 474 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 207.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR opened at $3,867.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,426.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

