Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.81. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

