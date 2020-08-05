Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.39 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 630.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other CommVault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

