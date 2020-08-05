Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $894,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

