Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

