Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 85,900 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 362.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,335.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TME. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of TME opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

