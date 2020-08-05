Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 955,549 shares of company stock worth $21,771,182.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.