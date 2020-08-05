Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

EGP stock opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

