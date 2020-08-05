Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen Sells 1,179 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.