Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

