Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zillow Group stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.28.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

