Zelman & Associates Upgrades Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to “Buy”

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RLGY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 197,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

