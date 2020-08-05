Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDM. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 462,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,702,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 266,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

