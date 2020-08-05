YY (YY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

YY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. YY has set its Q2 2020

Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect YY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.20. YY has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $99.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of YY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

