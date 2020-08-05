XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. XPEL has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 million and a PE ratio of 38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

