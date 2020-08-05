XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 18

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 4,250 ($52.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,628.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $825.98 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 34.30 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,880 ($47.75).

In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 7,900 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,557 ($43.77), for a total value of £281,003 ($345,807.29). Also, insider Duncan Penny sold 60,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,514 ($43.24), for a total transaction of £2,134,755 ($2,627,067.44). Insiders have sold 93,650 shares of company stock worth $343,925,800 in the last 90 days.

XPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

