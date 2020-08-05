Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the programmable devices maker on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Xilinx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.