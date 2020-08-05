Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,623.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.
