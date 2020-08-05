X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $17,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $21,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Paula Ragan sold 9,707 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $86,198.16.

On Monday, June 1st, Paula Ragan sold 4,275 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $36,893.25.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.