X-Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,900.03 and $2.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-Coin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

X-Coin (CRYPTO:XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.