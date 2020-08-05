Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

