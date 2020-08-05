Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has raised its dividend by an average of 47.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of WWD opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

