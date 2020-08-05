Wix.Com (WIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Wix.Com to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Wix.Com has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect Wix.Com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.Com stock opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $307.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

