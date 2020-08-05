William Norris Jennings Sells 30,000 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CYH opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $592.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Community Health Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

