William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.62. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 36.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,378 shares of company stock worth $560,406,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

