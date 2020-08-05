William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $133.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.