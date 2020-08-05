Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director Linda S. Harty Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WAB opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

