Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,890.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

