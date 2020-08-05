West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.44 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $279.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

