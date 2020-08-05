Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.58.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
