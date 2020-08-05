Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

