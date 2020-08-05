Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $43,978,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,356,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,863,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

