Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Shares Down 36.4%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) was down 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 570,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,946% from the average daily volume of 27,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

