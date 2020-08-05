W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard Sells 2,679 Shares

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GWW stock opened at $338.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.49. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

