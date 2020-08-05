Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 700.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

