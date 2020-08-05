Vivek Sood Sells 803 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at C$133,113.48.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.14. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

