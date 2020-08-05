Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Insider Jay Parrish Sells 11,110 Shares

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $529,391.50.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $2,641,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00.

NYSE:VIR opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

